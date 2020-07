The final new teaser entry of 'HwaYangYeonHwa - The Notes 2' is here, written by BTS's Jungkook!

Following previous teaser entries by Jin, SUGA, RM, j-Hope, V, and Jimin, maknae Jungkook's final teaser entry leaves fans with a question full of sorrow. Dated, July 22, 2022, Jungkook writes, "Why did the hyungs lie to me?"

Stay tuned for the continuation of the BTS Universe, as well as for the group's comeback with their 1st English single on August 21!