15

3

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

(G)I-DLE prepares for comeback and drops another member concept photo of Shuhua

AKP STAFF

(G)I-DLE released another concept photo. 

(G)I-DLE has been consistently releasing concept photos of each member after they have announced their comeback.

This time, the concept photo is of member Shuhua. Shuhua dressed in a casual outfit looks confidently at the camera as she has her arms crossed in front of her. She gives off an innocent and school-girl vibe as she is wearing a plaid skirt.

(G)I-DLE made an announcement of their comeback earlier this summer and has started to release teaser photos. They will be making a comeback on August 3 with their single "DUMDi DUMDi". Stayed tuned for more updates.

  1. (G)I-DLE
2 962 Share 83% Upvoted

-1

funkahole2-1,199 pts 57 minutes ago 1
57 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

1 more reply

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND