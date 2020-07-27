SHINee's Taemin releases a teaser clip for his third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'

On July 28th at midnight KST, SHINee member Taemin released a teaser clip titled '2 KIDS (Never Gonna Dance Again: Prologue of Prologue)' for his upcoming third album release.

The teaser clip was released on Twitter and the black and white clip shows Taemin getting ready for the photoshoot for his album. He is seen putting on fake tattoos and giving off a different vibe than his usual aura.

Before, he released a teaser poster and a stock photo of children on his Instagram as he announced his comeback with his third album to be August 4 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more updates on the release of Taemin's album!