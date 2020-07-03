1

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE gives fans a spoiler for their online concert 'I-LAND : WHO AM I' set list

(G)I-DLE has revealed a sneak peek of their set list!

On July 4 KST, the Cube Entertainment girl group partially revealed the set list for their upcoming online concert, 'I-LAND: WHO AM I'. In this image, the first visible title is "HANN", followed by "What's Your Name", "($$$)", and "Blow Your Mind". 

Other visible song titles include "Oh My God", "Luv U', and "LATATA", a series of hits and B-side tracks that should satisfy their online concert viewers!

Which performance are you most excited to watch?

