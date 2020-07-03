14

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Oh My Girl surprises IU by sending a breakfast cart to her film set

Oh My Girl members surprised IU with a breakfast cart!

On July 4 KST, IU took to Instagram and posted several photos taken on the set of her new film 'Dream'. It turns out that the girl group Oh My Girl has sent the solo singer-actress a breakfast cart for the actors and staff members.

IU wrote in the captions:

"Thanks to Oh My Girl's surprise, we were able to wake up instantly and take care of our breakfast!! Thank you #OhMyGirl #Dream".

Based on the photos, the girls had sent them each a packaged fruit and croissant sandwich set. Sensibly, every package had the sticker with IU's photo and a message: "Oh My Girl roots for IU<3".

What a darling relationship!

 

This is so sweet. Love women supporting other women!

