Former F.T. Island member Jonghun's appeal for illegal filming and distribution case dismissed by court

Former F.T. Island member Jonghun's appeal has been dismissed by the Seoul Central District Court.



On July 23, the court upheld Jonghun's previous sentence and dismissed his appeal for illegally filming and distributing sexual content of women, stating, "The defendant appealed the original sentence was too heavy, and the prosecution appealed because it was too light. The appeal trial has seen no new evidence for the assessment of the case, and the conditions haven't changed. If we look at the elements of the case, it's hard to determine whether the punishment was severe or light."



Jonghun was previously sentenced to 1 year in prison suspended for 2 years of probation and 80 hours of sexual violence rehabilitation. He was charged with filming women without consent with hidden cameras and distributing the media in chat rooms. He was further charged with the intent to bribe a police officer after a DUI in 2016. Jonghun's appeal for group sexual assault alongside Jung Joon Young is still ongoing.



