Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

Former F.T. Island member Jonghun's appeal for illegal filming and distribution case dismissed by court

AKP STAFF

Former F.T. Island member Jonghun's appeal has been dismissed by the Seoul Central District Court.

On July 23, the court upheld Jonghun's previous sentence and dismissed his appeal for illegally filming and distributing sexual content of women, stating, "The defendant appealed the original sentence was too heavy, and the prosecution appealed because it was too light. The appeal trial has seen no new evidence for the assessment of the case, and the conditions haven't changed. If we look at the elements of the case, it's hard to determine whether the punishment was severe or light."

Jonghun was previously sentenced to 1 year in prison suspended for 2 years of probation and 80 hours of sexual violence rehabilitation. He was charged with filming women without consent with hidden cameras and distributing the media in chat rooms. He was further charged with the intent to bribe a police officer after a DUI in 2016. Jonghun's appeal for group sexual assault alongside Jung Joon Young is still ongoing.

Stay tuned for updates on Jonghun. 

  1. F.T. Island
  2. Jonghun
2

funkahole2-320 pts 4 hours ago 1
4 hours ago

Meanwhile b*tch seungri is still breathing free air...he must have paid a lot of money

2

taeswife06133,136 pts 8 hours ago 2
8 hours ago

LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!

Disgusting, I can't believe he thought his sentence was too heavy! How would he like it if random people he didn't even know were filming him without his consent and using it for their twisted and delusional pleasure? Dang, how would he like it if it was his daughter that someone was filming (I know he doesn't have a daughter, but I'm just saying), wouldn't he feel pain? Rage? Lock him up, I don't ever want to see him.

