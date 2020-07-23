GFriend reveal making of 'Apple' MV & unseen footage

GFriend have revealed part 2 of the making of their "Apple" music video.



While part 1 followed the light concept of GFriend in the MV, the behind-the-scenes clip above features the girl group's darker concept. The members talk about their individual styles, new filming techniques, flowers used as props, and the MV's themes of good and evil.



"Apple" is the title song of GFriend's new mini album '回: Song of the Sirens'.



Watch GFriend's "Apple" behind-the-scenes video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.