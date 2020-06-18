Former F.T. Island member Jonghun appeals for leniency on illegal hidden camera filming & bribery charges

Former F.T. Island member Jonghun appealed for leniency on his illegal hidden camera filming and bribery charges.



This past May, Jonghun was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, 80 hours of sexual violence education, and a 3-year employment restriction for group sexual assault charges, and he's now appealing his additional charges of bribery and the violation of the 'Sexual Violence Punishment Act' by distributing obscene materials. On June 18, he attended his first appeals trial at the Seoul Central District Court for those charges, which he previously received 1 year in prison and 2 years of probation for during his initial trial.



Jonghun expressed during his hearing, "I'm currently under arrest, but I feel guilty about the incidents and I'm reflecting on myself. I think about it every day and regret the foolish and wrong things I've done. I apologize. I will remember this time for the rest of my life and live with a heavy heart."



When Jonghun was caught drunk driving in 2016, he was suspected of attempting to bribe a police officer with 2 million Won ($1654.77 USD). He's also suspected of filming a sex tape without the consent of the other party in 2016 and distributing the video to a group chat room several times. The prosecution demanded a 1.5 year prison term, completion of sexual violence treatment program, disclosure of personal information, and a 5-year restriction on employment around minors, and Jonghun's lawyer responded, "We ask for maximum leniency as the law allows."



His legal rep stated on Jonghun's bribery charges, "The crime of expressing intent to bribe during his DUI was done on accident. The amount was not as much as 2 million Won, and he did take any action, such as withdrawing money... Even the police officer felt it was a joke. He's deeply reflecting." As for the allegations of distributing obscene materials, his lawyer said, "He's aware of the seriousness and knows he should be punished accordingly," adding, "Jonghun did not film in a way that the other party could be identified."



Jonghun's sentencing trial will be held on July 23 KST.