Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

TOO's Chan is ready to 'Run TOOgether' in the latest concept photos

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group TOO continues to drop individual concept photos and this time it's member Chan's turn to shine.

On July 5 at midnight KST, after Kyung Ho released his individual concept photos yesterday, Chan released his via the group's official social media accounts. In the pictures, Chan perfectly pulls off a sporty athleisure look for their comeback concept.  

Stay tuned for more news regarding TOO's comeback until the full release of their 2nd mini-album 'Running TOOgether' on July 15 at 6 PM KST!

