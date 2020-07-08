Fans reminisce back at adorable BLACKPINK x WINNER interaction

On July 7th, a netizen posted on an online community about a few photos that she came across. Those photos were of BLACKPINK and WINNER's adorable interaction back in 2017.

These photos showed members of BLACKPINK and WINNER interacting with each other as they attended the year-end music ceremony. In one of the photos, Minho of WINNER is taking a picture of BLACKPINK as they posed in front of the crowd.

Although these photos were from three years ago, fans loved seeing the members of BLACKPINK and WINNER interact. Some fans want a YG Family concert so that they can see more of these members work together.

Netizens' comments:

"They're so cute."

"YG should have a concert so we can see more of them together."



"WINNER and BLACKPINK remind me of Big Bang and 2NE1."



"They're like siblings. Wish we can see more of their collabos."



"WINNER did a cover on one of BLACKPINK's songs, which was cute."



"I wish they had more group collabos or they should do more cover songs of each other's songs."

