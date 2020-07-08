Netizens are quickly becoming a fan of this boy group member

On July 7th, a netizen posted on an online community, photos of a boy group member. She stated that many people have become a huge fan of this member.

The name of this boy group member is Juyeon of the boy group The Boyz.

Making their debut back in 2017, The Boyz have been steadily forming a fanbase. Recently, netizens have discovered the handsome member, Juyeon, and their fandom has been growing larger.

Netizens commented:

"It's the first time I saw him."

"Oh, he's good looking."



"That's Juyeon. Everyone around me likes him."



"he's super good looking and super tall."



"He looks different in each photo but they're all good looking photos."



"He kind of looks like NCT Jaehyun."





