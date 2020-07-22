EXO's Sehun becomes a team owner of an Esports/LCK team

EXO member Sehun has become a partial team owner of 'AP eSports'.



AP eSports is an eSports company that manages the popular professional gaming team 'Seol Hae Won Prince' which is a team in League Champions Korea (LCK). AP eSports stated on July 22nd that "Sehun of the popular group EXO will be a shareholder."



In regards to this, AP eSport's game manager Kim Ok Jin stated, "Having Sehun of EXO will be a great help greatly with the entertainment aspect since EXO has already dominated the global market in the entertainment field. And e-sports has both the entertainment element as well as the sports element."







He continued to say "Please support team Seol Hae Won Prince so that they can make a leap as a global team with EXO's Sehun."



Besides League of Legends, Seol Hae Won Prince actively competes in other worldwide popular e-sports games such as Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, strategic team battles, and Valorant.

