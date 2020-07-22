74

15

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 12 hours ago

EXO's Sehun becomes a team owner of an Esports/LCK team

AKP STAFF

EXO member Sehun has become a partial team owner of 'AP eSports'.

AP eSports is an eSports company that manages the popular professional gaming team 'Seol Hae Won Prince' which is a team in League Champions Korea (LCK). AP eSports stated on July 22nd  that "Sehun of the popular group EXO will be a shareholder."

In regards to this, AP eSport's game manager Kim Ok Jin stated, "Having Sehun of EXO will be a great help greatly with the entertainment aspect since EXO has already dominated the global market in the entertainment field. And e-sports has both the entertainment element as well as the sports element."


He continued to say "Please support team Seol Hae Won Prince so that they can make a leap as a global team with EXO's Sehun."

Besides League of Legends, Seol Hae Won Prince actively competes in other worldwide popular e-sports games such as Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, strategic team battles, and Valorant.

  1. EXO
  2. Sehun
14 5,819 Share 83% Upvoted

4

urfavhoe414 pts 12 hours ago 3
12 hours ago

damn rich boy get that coin, im glad he is doing things he enjoys.

Share

3 more replies

3

nunyabsnss4,872 pts 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

That's our Maknae King flexin', love to see it. Hope. That him and all of EXO will continue to do what they want to.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Hi
Lee Hi dreams a fantasy in 'HOLO' MV
11 minutes ago   0   348

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND