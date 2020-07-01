PROTECTCHENLE trends worldwide, fans ask SM to protect Chenle from stalkers/ sasaengs

On July 1, fans took to Twitter to warn about a sasaeng/stalker of NCT's Chenle.



It was revealed that the sasaeng fan took numerous photos of Chenle and posted them on social media and a Wix site.

DO NOT INTERACT, IMMEDIATELY REPORT AND BLOCK THE ACCOUNT! SPREAD THE WORD!

@//SsssCollection

BOTH INSTA AND TWT!#PROTECTCHENLE @SMTOWNGLOBAL pic.twitter.com/TpyRqDcliS — ~⭑𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕒 𝕓𝕦𝕓𝕓𝕝𝕖𝕘𝕦𝕞⭑~ (@scarletmark) July 1, 2020

Since then, many have tweeted with the hashtag #PROTECTCHENLE which trended worldwide, asking SM Entertainment to protect the artist.

TW/// Mentions of suicide, pictures of blood



We need to take this fucking account down now this has gone too far. They are clearly doing this for attention so PLEASE DO NOT INTERACT. REPORT AND BLOCK. @SMTOWNGLOBAL #PROTECTCHENLE pic.twitter.com/rdN8Y5MdCM — NCITY JANITOR™🌱🌹 (@NcityJanitor) July 1, 2020

sm's neglect for our chinese boys is exhausting and intolerable. PROTECT CHENLE! #PROTECTCHENLE@SMTOWNGLOBAL



SM PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS!!!! pic.twitter.com/dJ8admOBH6 — mandy ㄴㄴㄱ ICE CREAM (@charmingtao) July 1, 2020

Many others are responding saying " This is so scary! Poor kid. Why are people such creeps", "No matter what happens we will protect you all the cost". They are asking their fellow fans to use the hashtag as well.

