#PROTECTCHENLE trends worldwide, fans ask SM to protect Chenle from stalkers/ sasaengs

On July 1, fans took to Twitter to warn about a sasaeng/stalker of NCT's Chenle.

It was revealed that the sasaeng fan took numerous photos of Chenle and posted them on social media and a Wix site.

Since then, many have tweeted with the hashtag #PROTECTCHENLE which trended worldwide, asking SM Entertainment to protect the artist.

Many others are responding saying " This is so scary! Poor kid. Why are people such creeps", "No matter what happens we will protect you all the cost". They are asking their fellow fans to use the hashtag as well.

oh hell nah yall are not bout to mess with the baby thats an absolute hell nah SM can yall do yall job tf

Omg That's so freaking scaryyyyy... Do people not understand what boundaries mean? And this "fan" took way too far. If you like him, don't be creepy and scare the shit out of people.

