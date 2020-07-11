Comedian Ahn Young Mi shares the secrets to her toned figure in 'Cosmopolitan' pictorial

Comedian Ahn Young Mi shared the secrets to her toned figure in the June issue of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine.



On July 11th, a listener of her radio show shared that she has lost 7kg (about 15lbs) by doing intermittent fasting but she'd like to have toned abs as Ahn Young Mi did in her recent Cosmopolitan pictorial.

The comedian recommended pairing a healthy diet regimen with muscle-building exercises such as weight training or pilates. Ahn Young Mi continued, "Without proper resistance training it's almost impossible to tone and tighten your body. I highly recommend doing abs and glutes exercises which you can easily do at your home."

Previously, she has shared that she has kept up with her figure by doing Pilates for the past 5 years.