10

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Comedian Ahn Young Mi shares the secrets to her toned figure in 'Cosmopolitan' pictorial

AKP STAFF

Comedian Ahn Young Mi shared the secrets to her toned figure in the June issue of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine. 

On July 11th, a listener of her radio show shared that she has lost 7kg (about 15lbs) by doing intermittent fasting but she'd like to have toned abs as Ahn Young Mi did in her recent Cosmopolitan pictorial. 

The comedian recommended pairing a healthy diet regimen with muscle-building exercises such as weight training or pilates.  Ahn Young Mi continued, "Without proper resistance training it's almost impossible to tone and tighten your body. I highly recommend doing abs and glutes exercises which you can easily do at your home." 

Previously, she has shared that she has kept up with her figure by doing Pilates for the past 5 years.

  1. Ahn Young Mi
1 2,019 Share 83% Upvoted

1

booitsjwu1,245 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

I like that she encourages exercise rather than crazy weight loss strategies. Obviously, you need to have a really low body fat percentage to have toned abs but the more calories you burn, the easier it will be to eat a reasonable amount and still be lean.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND