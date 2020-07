Jessi is returning as a colorful, quirky villain with her upcoming 3rd mini album!

This marks Jessi's first official comeback album in approximately 3 years, since 'UN2VERSE' released back in 2017. The solo artist plans on returning with her signature, powerful image and sound, but with an upgrade in musicality.

Check out Jessi's sexy new teaser photos below, while you wait for her new album to drop on July 30!