AleXa reveals dramatic teasers for 'Villain' pre-release track

AleXa has revealed dramatic teasers for her "Villain" pre-release track.
Solo artist AleXa revealed the teaser video above of her waking up to a message, stating, "Wake up AleXa." On July 9, she revealed the teaser image of her in smoke and shadowy lighting below.
AleXa's pre-release single "Villain" drops on July 16 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
