2

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

AleXa reveals dramatic teasers for 'Villain' pre-release track

AKP STAFF

AleXa has revealed dramatic teasers for her "Villain" pre-release track.

Solo artist AleXa revealed the teaser video above of her waking up to a message, stating, "Wake up AleXa." On July 9, she revealed the teaser image of her in smoke and shadowy lighting below.

AleXa's pre-release single "Villain" drops on July 16 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

  1. AleXa
  2. WAKE UP ALEXA
0 292 Share 50% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND