Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

A Pink's Eunji releases tracklist for her 4th mini-album 'Simple'

A Pink's Eunji will be returning soon!

On July 5 at midnight KST, the talented idol revealed the tracklist for her upcoming release 'Simple' via the group's official social media accounts. Her 4th mini-album 'Simple' will mark her first new music release in approximately a year and 3 months, since her collaboration single with 10cm's Kwon Jung Yeol. There will be 6 tracks total, including the title track "AWay".

'Simple' will drop on July 15 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited about her solo comeback?

Sifat1422 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Excited! And I see "Lyrics by Jeong Eunji" in all 6 tracks!

JoyontoChowdhury0 pt 35 seconds ago 0
35 seconds ago
Queen is back!

