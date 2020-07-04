6

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

'We Are Young (SNZM)' trainee gains attention for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Lee Kwang Soo

AKP STAFF

A trainee on the Chinese survival show 'We Are Young (SNZM)' gained attention for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Lee Kwang Soo

On July 3rd, a post on a popular online community and tweet about a trainee who looks exactly like Lee Kwang Soo garnered wide attention. Some of the comments include: 

"Wait, you're saying this is not Kwang Soo himself?"

"Are you sure this is not something like a deep-fake or whatever?? Holy moly, everything looks exactly the same except the height."

"OMG mini Kwang Soo"

"Lol. I feel like he is going to dance and sing the mosquito song anytime soon."


What do you think?

bartkun9,005 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

haha mini Kwang Soo! :D

1

hreyA_onEViP1,568 pts 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

Woah. The trainee scared me like he looks exactly like Kwang Soo.

