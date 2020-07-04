'We Are Young (SNZM)' trainee gains attention for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Lee Kwang Soo

A trainee on the Chinese survival show 'We Are Young (SNZM)' gained attention for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Lee Kwang Soo.



On July 3rd, a post on a popular online community and tweet about a trainee who looks exactly like Lee Kwang Soo garnered wide attention. Some of the comments include:

"Wait, you're saying this is not Kwang Soo himself?"

"Are you sure this is not something like a deep-fake or whatever?? Holy moly, everything looks exactly the same except the height."

"OMG mini Kwang Soo"

"Lol. I feel like he is going to dance and sing the mosquito song anytime soon."





What do you think?