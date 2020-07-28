'2020 Golden Wave Concert' reveals lineup including AB6IX, CIX, Pentagon, Park Ji Hoon & more

The '2020 Golden Wave Concert' has revealed the lineup for the upcoming online event.



The online concert will be streamed through V Live on August 4 at 8PM KST, and fans can expect to watch AB6IX, CIX, Kim Jae Hwan, Park Ji Hoon, and Pentagon perform. Viewers will also be given the option of a full live version and 'one-shot cams', which will features close-ups of certain members.



The '2020 Golden Wave Concert' will also include a fan meeting style segment with artists reading fan comments. Tickets are already on sale through V Live and Yes24.



Do you plan to watch?