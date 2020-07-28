2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'2020 Golden Wave Concert' reveals lineup including AB6IX, CIX, Pentagon, Park Ji Hoon & more

AKP STAFF

The '2020 Golden Wave Concert' has revealed the lineup for the upcoming online event.

The online concert will be streamed through V Live on August 4 at 8PM KST, and fans can expect to watch AB6IXCIXKim Jae HwanPark Ji Hoon, and Pentagon perform. Viewers will also be given the option of a full live version and 'one-shot cams', which will features close-ups of certain members. 

The '2020 Golden Wave Concert' will also include a fan meeting style segment with artists reading fan comments. Tickets are already on sale through V Live and Yes24.

Do you plan to watch?

  1. AB6IX
  2. CIX
  3. Pentagon
  4. Park Ji Hoon
  5. Kim Jae Hwan
  6. 2020 GOLDEN WAVE CONCERT
1 842 Share 67% Upvoted

0

venoa-20 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Only boy groups ?

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND