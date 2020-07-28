Eric Nam gets turned upside down in 'Paradise' MV teaser

Eric Nam has dropped his music video teaser for "Paradise".
In the MV teaser, Eric Nam's office gets turned upside down after a long day of work. "Paradise" is the title song of his upcoming fourth mini album 'The Other Side', which drops on July 30 KST.
Watch Eric Nam's "Paradise" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
