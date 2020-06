Weki Meki has dropped new concept images for their latest comeback!

On June 8 KST, the Fantagio Music girl group unveiled both individual and group image teasers for 'Hide and Seek,' their 3rd mini album. In the images, the members assume a 'femme fatale' concept, wearing colorful, ruffled dresses and posing with rifles in hand.

Meanwhile, 'Hide and Seek' is set for release on June 18.

Check out the teasers below!