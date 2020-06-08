EXO's Baekhyun gets down in dance practice video for 'Candy'

Baekhyun has a very special surprise for fans!

On June 8 KST, the EXO member unveiled a dance practice video for his latest single "Candy," the title track off of his 2nd mini album 'Delight.' In the video, Baekhyun is seen wearing a bright orange tracksuit, dancing to the song's original stage choreography with his backup dancers. The camera moves to offer fans close-ups of the dynamic performance.

Meanwhile, on the June 7 episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo,' Baekhyun secured his third win for the single.

Check out the dance practice video above!