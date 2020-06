INFINITE is celebrating their 10th anniversary!

On June 8 KST, Woollim Entertainment unveiled a special video where the agency's artists - Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and pre-debut unit Woollim Rookie - all delivered a congratulatory message to their label seniors.

Meanwhile, INFINITE first debuted on June 9, 2000 with the single "Come Back Again," the title track off their 1st mini album 'First Invasion.'

