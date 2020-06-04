[TW/CW: Graphic child abuse] A 9-year-old boy dies after stepmother locks him in a suitcase for seven hours

[TW/CW: Graphic child abuse]

A 9-year-old boy has died after being locked in a suitcase for a total of seven hours by his stepmother.

On June 4, the Cheonan Seobuk Police Station in Chungnam stated that the 9-year-old boy was hooked to a ventilator and passed away on June 3rd at 6 PM. On June 1, the police discovered the boy in a bad state after the stepmother called authorities. They then called paramedics who rushed him to the hospital but unfortunately, the boy passed away.

The stepmother stated that she locked the boy in the suitcase for a few hours because he lied about breaking a video game system. After she discovered that the boy urinated himself in the suitcase, she moved him to an even smaller suitcase. She even left the house for three hours after locking him in, stating to the police that she was disciplining him.

She has been arrested by the authorities for child abuse.