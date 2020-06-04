15

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Man raises eyebrows after being bitter that girl group members would date other men even though he spent thousands of dollars buying merchandise

AKP STAFF

A man has gained attention after he uploaded a post saying he regretted being a girl group fan. 

On June 4th, a post on Nate Pann gained attention because of the content. The former girl group fan titled the post, "I bought 100 copies, 150 copies of albums. I spent millions of KRW (thousands of dollars) on merchandise. I piled on a lot of credit card debt, but I was in my 20s so I just burned my money without knowing anything." 

The post dictates the former fan's bitterness when he became bitter that girl group members would date other men. He stated: "They sell these dating fantasies and mess with our emotions and desires. It makes us become delusional... There are people that say 'That's not me,' 'I'm not like that,' but everyone is like that. In the end, idols are going to get married to men with a lot of money anyways. "

He continued, saying: "These guys have luxury jobs in order to satisfy their needs" and were probably "athletes, entertainers, and businessmen. It's honestly ridiculous to be a fan of someone on the premise of marrying them, but it's what we all are deluded by. My life is getting more and more broken and my idols are laughing and meeting other men. I can't even display the merchandise I bought and they don't sell when I try to sell them, so I just threw it away."


The fan stated that he spent more than 20 million KRW (~16,300 USD) on food, gifts, and more products, saying that being a stan of an idol group was to give your life away to them so they could grow. 

trogdorthe8th8,171 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

The man is disgusting, but he brings up a valid issue which many K-fans are not always willing to address. There are PLENTY of fans just like him both male and female that think just like he does, and while some of them might not go to the extents with their issues like he does, it doesn't make them any less at fault. This manner of thinking is why idols always have to hide the fact that they are dating or even interested in dating, because so-called "fans" will boycott them or demand punishment by the company. New groups and current popular groups deal with this, but even old-school groups still have to suffer with these issues (looking at you Sungmin of SUJU). I'm sorry, but many Knetizens can't sit here and act so shocked about this when many of them hold the same mentality and try to tell international fans "Well that's what being an idols is all about. If they don't want to stick to those guidelines then they shouldn't be an idol". He's sick for certain, but he's not the only one out there that thinks like this- he just happened to be more vocal about it.

Siri1235,604 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Well at the end of the day it is very well your own choice how much money you spend on them. Yes they do sell fantasies but if you actually buy it, then whatever you bought becomes your issue to deal with. Everything you said is still valid even if it never comes out that your idol is dating someone. They'll marry someone in the future, who is not you. Especially in your 20s, you are not a child anymore. You should make reasonable choices.

