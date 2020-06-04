Man raises eyebrows after being bitter that girl group members would date other men even though he spent thousands of dollars buying merchandise

A man has gained attention after he uploaded a post saying he regretted being a girl group fan.

On June 4th, a post on Nate Pann gained attention because of the content. The former girl group fan titled the post, "I bought 100 copies, 150 copies of albums. I spent millions of KRW (thousands of dollars) on merchandise. I piled on a lot of credit card debt, but I was in my 20s so I just burned my money without knowing anything."

The post dictates the former fan's bitterness when he became bitter that girl group members would date other men. He stated: "They sell these dating fantasies and mess with our emotions and desires. It makes us become delusional... There are people that say 'That's not me,' 'I'm not like that,' but everyone is like that. In the end, idols are going to get married to men with a lot of money anyways. "

He continued, saying: "These guys have luxury jobs in order to satisfy their needs" and were probably "athletes, entertainers, and businessmen. It's honestly ridiculous to be a fan of someone on the premise of marrying them, but it's what we all are deluded by. My life is getting more and more broken and my idols are laughing and meeting other men. I can't even display the merchandise I bought and they don't sell when I try to sell them, so I just threw it away."





The fan stated that he spent more than 20 million KRW (~16,300 USD) on food, gifts, and more products, saying that being a stan of an idol group was to give your life away to them so they could grow.