BTS ranks number 47 on Forbes' 2020 list of the 100 highest paid celebrities

BTS is the 47th highest-paid celebrity in the world, according to Forbes.

The influential magazine listed the group in their 100 highest-paid celebrities list for 2020 at $50 million. The group grossed a whopping $170 million while on tour in 2019, earning more than any American band except Metallica. They were expected to carry over their hot momentum into 2020 with another Summer Stadium tour in the United States but that was canceled due to COVID19. BTS also narrowly beat Kim Kardashian, who ranked number 48th.

Congratulations to BTS!