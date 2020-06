Baek Ah Yeon is just about ready to come back!

She dropped her audio spoiler for her single "Looking for Love" with a bright blue backdrop. The lyrics say, "What do you mean, a 'some'? Yup, that's a lie. Why is everyone else happy? Why am I comfortable when I'm by myself?" She then adds, "Honestly, I want to be in love, too. I pretend I'm okay."

Her 4th single will drop at 6PM KST on the 16th. Check out the audio spoiler below.