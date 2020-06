Stray Kids are serving meals to fans who are hungry for new music.

On June 7 at midnight KST, the popular idol group unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming 1st full album 'GO生' via the group's official social media accounts. The album is packed with songs written by 3RACHA and has 14 tracks total, including spicy title track "神 Menu".





Check out all the tracks listed below and stay tuned for the group's comeback on June 17 at 6 PM KST!