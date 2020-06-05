Rain to partner with production studio of Jang Sung Kyu's 'Workman' for his very own YouTube series

Singer/actor Rain will be partnering with Studio LuluLala - the production studio behind Jang Sung Kyu's 'Workman' series - to launch his very own YouTube series!

According to Studio LuluLala, Rain is still discussing various ideas for the star's upcoming new YouTube channel and brand, with aims to launch the channel some time in July. Before the channel's official launch, Rain and Studio LuluLala also hopes to communicate with netizens for suggestions and comments.

Regarding the hot online trend currently circulating among fans of '1 'Gang' a Day', known as the '20 Commandments Rain Must Keep' (written to ban Rain from doing his comical dance moves in 'Gang'), the head CP of 'Studio LuluLala' stated, "We know of the '20 Commandments' currently circulating online attempting to prevent Rain from doing what he does best, but we will not let this deter us. We plan on creating exclusive content which will best showcase Rain's charms as they are."

Meanwhile, Rain also recently partnered up with H1GHR MUSIC artists Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, and HAON for a 2020 remix version of "Gang", which topped various domestic music charts after release back on June 4.