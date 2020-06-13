17

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi get fans excited for their 1st mini-album 'Monster' with "IRENE's little Monster"

Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi are gearing up for their unit debut!

The two Red Velvet members were set to debut as a unit with their 1st mini-album 'Monster' on June 15, but back in May, SM Entertainment announced the debut has been delayed until mid-July. On June 14 at midnight KST, Irene and Seulgi excited fans with a short clip of them drawing a monster together. The clip is titled "IRENE’s little Monster" and the girls also shared hashtags hinting at their debut such as "Irene_Monster_Now Loading" via the group's social media accounts. 

Check out the clip below! Are you excited about 'Monster'?

