Netizens note how different Girls' Generation's Yuri looks in her recent Instagram updates

Recent photos of Girls' Generation's Yuri have caused netizens to speculate whether or not her face has changed.



On June 12th, Yuri uploaded a series of selfies on her personal Instagram with a caption "TOMFORD Scarlet Rouge is so pretty <3", showing off her gorgeous visuals. Some netizens, however, noticed something was different about the star's face, saying:

"I didn't recognize it was her"



"Did she get her nose done?"



"Yuri I knew is gone."

"I thought this was Shin Ah Yeong..."



What do you think?