7

4

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Netizens note how different Girls' Generation's Yuri looks in her recent Instagram updates

AKP STAFF

Recent photos of Girls' Generation's Yuri have caused netizens to speculate whether or not her face has changed.

On June 12th, Yuri uploaded a series of selfies on her personal Instagram with a caption "TOMFORD Scarlet Rouge is so pretty <3", showing off her gorgeous visuals. Some netizens, however, noticed something was different about the star's face, saying 

"I didn't recognize it was her" 

"Did she get her nose done?"

"Yuri I knew is gone."

"I thought this was Shin Ah Yeong..."

What do you think?

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Yuri
6 6,203 Share 64% Upvoted

2

Kariyu52 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Maybe I'm blind but she doesn't look that different lol - if there was ps then so be it. A lot of it is angle, makeup and filters though

She usually takes her photos from higher up and her skin isn't so smoothed out usually.

Share

0

WNter148 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

filter

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Gary
Gary reveals his son Hao's Instagram was hacked
8 hours ago   12   10,035

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND