News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Mnet's premiere of 'I-LAND' attracts global attention with entrance performance results

The pilot episode of Mnet's 'I-LAND' is already trending worldwide.

On June 26 KST, Mnet's new survival program featuring Big Hit Label's CEO Bang Si Hyuk, Rain, and Zico premiered worldwide on YouTube. From the very first episode, seven out of the twenty-three trainees failed to make it into I-LAND based on their entrance performances. Some fans of the show immediately took to Twitter to share their comments.

The entrance performances were carefully monitored by the producers and the other trainees. The covers comprised hit songs such as NCT U's "The 7th Sense", MONSTA X's "Shoot Out", TOMORROW x TOGETHER's "Crown", and more.

The seven trainees who did not receive the minimum number of votes from the rest of the contestants were sent to a different structure in the training camp, a place called 'GROUND'. These contestants will have to exit the camp every evening and return the next morning, and are only allowed wear the training uniforms designated by 'I-LAND'.

Since the I-LAND structure currently has four extra trainees, the next episodes will feature the boys voting each other off in order to limit the number to twelve.

Check out the rest of the entrance performances below. Do you already have your favorite contestants from 'I-LAND'?

orafi650 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
The voting was a total mess (how were they supposed to vote objectively if at some point there were only 5 spots left and 15 contestants?). Also the stages were cut too much - you could hardly see anything.

