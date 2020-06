TWICE has given a preview of the contents for their upcoming monograph release.

On June 27 at midnight KST, the girl group unveiled the starting date for the pre-orders for their 'More & More' monograph. The content is comprised of a photo book with 9 photo cards each. The pre-orders will begin on June 29, but don't forget that it's a limited edition!

Fans are already expressing their excitement for the release of the monograph. Will you order yours?