Posted by KayRosa

BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' tops iTunes charts in 56 countries

BLACKPINK has topped iTunes charts worldwide.

On June 26 at 6 PM KST, BLACKPINK dropped their pre-release single "How You Like That" with an MV that also broke YouTube's record as the biggest premiere in history. Shortly after the drop, the song also topped the iTunes charts in a total of 56 countries, including the US. 

In addition, the song topped domestic music streaming sites including MelOn, Bugs, Genie, and Soribada, becoming the first girl group in 2 years to have reached #1 upon initial release. 

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

wise-quotes233 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wait... isn't blackpink the 2nd biggest kpop artist???? then why Exo Baekhyun oppa alone did way better than BP?? I don't know what to believe anymore LMAO

gookr1,849 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i thought the song was supposed to be a hip hop song bc thats what they made it out to be. it was just a basic regular expected bp song, very disappointing.

