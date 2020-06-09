Kim Da Mi & Jeon So Ni cast as leads of remake film 'Hello, My Soul Mate'

According to media outlet reports on June 10, rising star actresses Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Ni have been confirmed as the female leads of an upcoming remake film, titled 'Hello, My Soul Mate'.

Directed by Min Yong Geun, the production is a Korean remake of a Chinese film released in 2016 by the name of 'Soul Mate'. The story revolves around two friends who meet at 13-years old and kindle their bond over the course of 14-years.

The Korean remake film 'Hello, My Soul Mate' will be produced jointly by Lezhin Studio and Management AND. Management AND is also the management agency of Kim Da Mi. Filming for 'Hello, My Soul Mate' is slated to begin some time in August of this year.



Meanwhile, rising actress Jeon So Ni is currently appearing in tvN's 'When My Love Blooms'.