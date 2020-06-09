Check out ominous character posters of Lee Jun Ki, Moon Chae Won, & more in tvN's 'Flower of Evil'

tvN's upcoming new Wed-Thurs suspense/mystery drama 'Flower of Evil' has released ominous character teaser posters of its main cast, including Lee Jun Ki, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin, and Seo Hyun Woo.

In 'Flower of Evil', Lee Jun Ki and Moon Chae Won play a married couple, Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won. However, Baek Hee Sung's happy life as a husband and father is a lie, as behind the mask, he's a psychopathic serial murderer. The story unfolds when Cha Ji Won finally begins to question and suspect the truth behind Baek Hee Sung's secretive life.

In addition to Lee Jun Ki and Moon Chae Won, actress Jang Hee Jin and actor Seo Hyun Woo add to the suspense with agendas of their own. Jang Hee Jin plays the role of a woman named Do Hae Soo, the only person who knows about a frightening truth. Actor Seo Hyun Woo takes on the role of a news reporter named Kim Moo Jin - a key figure who uncovers everything first.

Will you be watching tvN's 'Flower of Evil' when it premieres this July?

