OnlyOneOf continue their 'Produced by [ ]' series with GroovyRoom for Part 2





OnlyOneOf has dropped a new scheduler for their upcoming promotions.

In continuing their 'Produced by [ ]' series, the boy group announced that their next song will be produced by GroovyRoom. After working with artists including BOYCOLD and GRAY, OnlyOneOf has plans to keep fans excited with a brand new collaboration!

According to the schedule, the next single has been set for release sometime in August. Furthermore, the group has already suggested that their promotions will continue in January of 2021, with a different title 'if surface m'.

What did you think of their past collaborations? Stay tuned for more updates!