IU ft. Suga, BLOO, and Jo Jung Suk top Instiz chart for the third week of June 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of June (June 15 - June 21) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 22,914 Points



2. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 18,295 Points









3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 15,182 Points









4. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 11,017 Points









5. TWICE - "MORE & MORE" - 10,190 Points









6. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 8,556 Points









7. Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG Official Remix" - 6,765 Points









8. IZ*ONE - "Secret Story of the Swan" - 6,084 Points









9. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_Leo" - 6,080 Points









10. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 6,054 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

