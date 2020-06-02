Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young shows her support for 'Black Lives Matter' & 'Blackout Tuesday'

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young showed her support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.



On June 2, Tiffany Young shared the post on Instagram below along with the message, "Black lives matter. I've added links in my stories on ways everyone can support and where I plan to donate to after 'Blackout Tuesday'." The Girls' Generation member has now joined other voices in K-pop for the ongoing movement in the United States, such as Eric Nam, Tiger JK, Park Joon Hyung, and Jay Park.



'Blackout Tuesday' is a collective protest by the music industry against racism and police violence.





As previously reported, the death of a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked protests in the US. He died while in police custody after an officer handcuffed him and kneeled on his neck. Despite Floyd pleading and saying he couldn't breathe, he was held in place for several minutes with the officer kneeling on his neck, which resulted in his death. Police were called after a deli clerk accused Floyd of allegedly trying to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill.





