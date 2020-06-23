'God God's accomplice and 'Nth Room' perpetrator Ahn Seung Jin's face revealed to the public

NEWS1

'Nth room' perpetrator and 'God God's accomplice Ahn Seung Jin's (25) face was revealed to the public at the Andong Police Station on June 23.

When asked if he had anything to say to the victims or if he's acknowledging the charges, Ahn Seung Jin replied: "I'm sorry. I sincerely apologize to the victims and their families." When further asked if he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old minor in 2015 and why he contacted Moon Hyun Wook (God God), the founder of the Nth Room, he replied that it was due to "sexual curiosity".



Ahn Seung Jin is said to have victimized 10 minors from 2015 to 2016 by making sexually explicit videos of them. It has also been revealed that he had sexual relations with a minor in 2015 as well. He also stated that he was "addicted to pornographic material."







