Sohee picked to catch the bouquet at Lim's wedding!

Sohee will be catching the bouquet at Lim's wedding!

The June 22 episode of MBC's 'Real love story' delighted fans by showing the Wonder Girls and J.Y. Park reunited to celebrate Lim's upcoming wedding! During the meeting, it was decided that Sohee would catch the bouquet. J.Y Park was also seen reminiscing as he told the girls that he's got his second wedding invitation from the group and worrying about Sunmi and Sohee's marriage prospects too, hoping they'll meet kind husbands as well!





Sunye also predicted that Sohee will be the third member of the group to get married, further raising curiosity from netizens who are saying:





"She probably has a man she loves and wants to get married to."

"Hehe I think Sohee has a boyfriend."

"If she's receiving the bouquet, I hope he's a good person!"

What do you think?





