Goo Hye Sun reveals that she weighs 46 kilograms (101 pounds) after dieting

Actress Goo Hye Sun revealed that she has reached a weight of 46 kilograms (101 pounds) after dieting.

On June 23rd, she posted several selfies and a picture of her scale, along with the caption: "Finally entered 46 range!"





Fans are cheering her on, saying:





"You're still pretty!"

"Tell me your secrets."

"Glowing!"

Meanwhile, Goo Hye Sun is set to attend her first divorce mediation with ex-husband Ahn Jae Hyun and recently made her first public appearance after her messy divorce scandal.