Goo Hye Sun reveals that she weighs 46 kilograms (101 pounds) after dieting

Actress Goo Hye Sun revealed that she has reached a weight of 46 kilograms (101 pounds) after dieting. 

On June 23rd, she posted several selfies and a picture of her scale, along with the caption: "Finally entered 46 range!"

Fans are cheering her on, saying: 


"You're still pretty!"

"Tell me your secrets."

"Glowing!"

Meanwhile, Goo Hye Sun is set to attend her first divorce mediation with ex-husband Ahn Jae Hyun and recently made her first public appearance after her messy divorce scandal. 

46진입하였어요!

And I weight 60 kilograms.

2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
10 hours ago   63   128,073
