Goo Hye Sun reveals that she weighs 46 kilograms (101 pounds) after dieting

Actress Goo Hye Sun revealed that she has reached a weight of 46 kilograms (101 pounds) after dieting.
On June 23rd, she posted several selfies and a picture of her scale, along with the caption: "Finally entered 46 range!"
Fans are cheering her on, saying:
"You're still pretty!"
"Tell me your secrets."
"Glowing!"
Meanwhile, Goo Hye Sun is set to attend her first divorce mediation with ex-husband Ahn Jae Hyun and recently made her first public appearance after her messy divorce scandal.
