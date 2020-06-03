Idol approved recipes to recreate at home

If you’re looking for new recipes to try out as you shelter in place, the perfect place to get inspiration is from idols themselves! Many idols have shown their creativity and skill through the unique and yummy recipes that they have shared with fans. Check out some idol-approved recipes below.

iKON Yunhyeong’s jjampong

On his Youtube Channel “SONGCHELIN GUIDE,” iKON’s Yunhyeong frequently shares various recipes with fans. One of the dishes that he has cooked is jjampong, a spicy Korean seafood noodle soup. Follows his directions, and you’re set for a yummy meal!

MAMAMOO Solar’s greek yogurt

MAMAMOO’s Solar has been exploring many activities on her Youtube channel. Recently, she tried making greek yogurt from scratch at home! She gives very thorough insight into how she makes it so you can follow along!

GOT7 Mark’s “Mark Meal”

When Mark revealed his go-to convenience store food recipe, it instantly went viral. Called the “Mark Meal,” it includes instant spaghetti, instant tteokbokki, sausage (also known as hot bar), and string cheese!

NCT Dream Chenle’s ramen

NCT Dream’s Chenle shared his special recipe for ramen with fans. This creation is already famous with NCTzens, and you can find tons of Youtube videos of people recreating the yummy recipe.

Apink Bomi and Namjoo’s spicy stir-fried pork wrap pizza

This unique fusion creation is actually from a meal prep kit that Apink’s Namjoo created. With this flavorful dish, you can get the best of both worlds!

ASTRO Jin Jin’s banana coffee

At first glance, banana coffee might sound like an odd combination. However, ASTRO’s Jin Jin has shown that mixing Korean banana milk and instant coffee makes for the perfect sweet treat!

BLACKPINK’s kimchi fried rice

In an episode of ‘BLACKPINK House,’ the BLACKPINK members joined together to create a signature kimchi fried rice. This dish, loved by tons of Koreans, is one that you’ll love making too!