CRAVITY group up in youthful 'Cloud 9' teaser images

CRAVITY have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Cloud 9'.



In the new teaser photos, CRAVITY group up for their youthful, boyish concept for their summer comeback in prep school uniforms.



As previously reported, CRAVITY are continuing with their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', and after promoting their debut song "Break All the Rules", the rookie boy band will be returning with "Cloud 9" on June 17 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY!



