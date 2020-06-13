Kim Chung Ha shows her support for DIA's 'Hug U' comeback

Kim Chung Ha showed her support for DIA's "Hug U" comeback.



DIA made a comeback with their sixth mini album 'Flower 4 Seasons' and title song "Hug U" this past week with members Yebin, Eunice, Eunchae, Huihyeon, and Jooeun, and Kim Chung Ha showed her support for the unit. On June 13, Huihyeon shared the photos below on Instagram along with the message, "She bought us pizza. Thanks for coming to cheer us on."



As viewers of 'Produce 101' season 2 know, Kim Chung Ha and Huihyeon featured as contestants on the show along with DIA member Jung Chae Yeon.



In other news, Kim Chung Ha recently dropped "Be Yourself" in a collaboration with Sprite.



