Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

'EXO-L ACE' raises money for newspaper ads calling for Chen's withdrawal from EXO

'EXO-L ACE' is raising money for newspaper advertisements calling for Chen's withdrawal from EXO.

A portion of EXO fans going by the name 'EXO-L ACE Alliance' have been advocating for Chen's exit from the group following the news of his marriage and child. After attempts to launch an ad campaign in Chen's hometown failed, EXO-L ACE are now banding together to raise funds for newspaper advertisements.

The 'EXO-L ACE Alliance' announced on social media, "We need to contact one of the major media companies to continue the drive to oust him. The most influential means is newspaper advertisement. The advertisement will include a third statement and a brief message of support for his withdrawal. We are aiming for the end of June, and we need about 3 million Won ($2492.18 USD) in additional funds to do so."

What are your thoughts on the latest EXO-L ACE issue?


diorbby3 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

what is their problem?????????????????????????????????????????????????? omg this is so childish

kxk5,035 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

these idiots are seriously still at it? even SM said there will no no change in the lineup they can fucking keep crying about it and it wont change a thing....

