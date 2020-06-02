3

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Comedian Jung Hyung Don sets impressive goals for his diet plan on jTBC's 'veteran'

AKP STAFF

Comedian Jung Hyung Don has decided to lose weight in order to pursue a healthier life.

He appeared on the June 1st broadcast of 'veteran', a variety show that gives viewers a look at the dieting process of celebrities in need of a lifestyle change. During the first episode of the show, members decided what their target weight should be and what punishments would ensue if they failed. 

Jung Hyung Don established his target weight at 82 (180 pounds) kilograms and stated: "I will donate 10 million  (~8,196 USD) KRW per kilogram (I'm off from my goal)."  He currently weighs 105 kilograms (231 pounds) and needs to lose 13 kilograms (28 pounds) to reach his goal. 

Do you think he'll succeed? Check out the clip below. 

  1. Jung Hyung Don
1 911 Share 50% Upvoted

1

yaja-yaha733 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

It's great that he's doing it for better health & he will donate a good amount for how much he didn't lose.
Now if only I could be that determined lol i can't even lose 5 let alone 28 like he plans to do & i'm still young, ugh.

Share
MONSTA X
[Album & MV Review] MONSTA X – 'Fantasia X'
24 minutes ago   1   198
TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
10 hours ago   1   1,640

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND