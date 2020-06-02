Comedian Jung Hyung Don sets impressive goals for his diet plan on jTBC's 'veteran'

Comedian Jung Hyung Don has decided to lose weight in order to pursue a healthier life.

He appeared on the June 1st broadcast of 'veteran', a variety show that gives viewers a look at the dieting process of celebrities in need of a lifestyle change. During the first episode of the show, members decided what their target weight should be and what punishments would ensue if they failed.

Jung Hyung Don established his target weight at 82 (180 pounds) kilograms and stated: "I will donate 10 million (~8,196 USD) KRW per kilogram (I'm off from my goal)." He currently weighs 105 kilograms (231 pounds) and needs to lose 13 kilograms (28 pounds) to reach his goal.

Do you think he'll succeed? Check out the clip below.