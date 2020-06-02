Check out the sunny tracklist for AB6IX's 2nd mini album 'Vivid'

Less than a week left before AB6IX's long-awaited comeback with their 2nd mini album, 'Vivid'!

According to the rookie boy group's newly revealed tracklist below, AB6IX's 2nd mini album is set to contain a total of 6 new tracks, including "Red Up", "Vivid", title track "The Answer", "Surreal", "Midnight Blue", and "Hold Tight". The tracklist also indicates that Lee Dae Hwi participated in composing and writing the lyrics for several of the tracks. Furthermore, AB6IX's comeback title track "The Answer" is composed and written by star idol-turned producer Block B's Zico.

Stay tuned for AB6IX's full comeback on June 8 at 6 PM KST with 'Vivid'!