Momoland have unveiled a surprise promotion schedule for their upcoming special album, 'Starry Night'!

According to the promotion schedule below, Momoland will be kicking off concept image teasers beginning this June 5, followed by an album highlight medley, and then the full release of 'Starry Night' just next week on June 11 at 6 PM KST.

Are you ready for Momoland's comeback, coming very soon?