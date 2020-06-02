Kim Soo Hyun x Seo Ye Ji reveal intimate character posters for tvN's 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'

tvN's new Sat-Sun romance drama 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' has released an intimate set of lead character posters featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji!

Set to premiere this June 20 at 9 PM KST, 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' is a unique romance story between a mental hospital caretaker and a cynical children's book author. Kim Soo Hyun plays the role of a mental hospital caretaker who settles for running away from his life and his past, Moon Kang Tae. Opposite him, Seo Ye Ji plays the role of a children's book author with cold, harsh beliefs about life and love, Go Moon Young.

You can see below how the two characters' individual posters come together to complete a couple poster, while you wait for the premiere of 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'!



